Ryu ga Gotoku Studio have a surprise in store for the next Like a Dragon

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was released earlier this year and was both commercially successful and loved by both players and media. Now, of course, many are wondering what Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has in store next, something the studio actually vaguely hinted at during this past weekend's Anime Expo.

More specifically, studio representatives said:

"We can't tell you what kind of game it is, but I will tell you, you'll be surprised."

The discussions were about the Like a Dragon series, so it probably has something to do with that, where a traditional sequel seems to be out of the question. And with that said, we can only speculate what they mean? Are they perhaps going to make a strategy role-playing game based on the Like a Dragon universe (just like when the series went from being action-based to turn-based in Yakuza: Like a Dragon), some kind of cross-over with the upcoming Like a Dragon TV series, or will the Sujimon mini-game from Infinite Wealth be its own separate adventure?

What do you think Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has in store next?