Ryu Ga Gotoku presents its big Project Century, the next playable evolution in Yakuza/Like a Dragon style

Ryu Ga Gotoku has been very busy in recent months since the February release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Not only have they announced that they are taking on Virtua Fighter 6, but they also have another title of their own in development.

So far they haven't named it, but Project Century, as it's known, looks promising. It will take us to a pre-World War II Japan in 1915, where the industrial revolution clashes with tradition and where organised crime seems to have been at its peak. We've seen Yakuza, yes, but this title doesn't exactly feel like a hack n' slash, nor does it feel like a turn-based JRPG. Project Century seems a bit more ambitious, more free-form, and the brief gameplay leads us to assume it will be an open-world title.

Perhaps this is the future of the Like a Dragon series? Judge for yourself in the trailer below.