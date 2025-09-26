Ryder Cup begins today: These are the 12 best golfers in the US and the best 12 in Europe

HQ

Ryder Cup begins today. During the weekend, one of the most prestigious golf competition in the world will unfold at the Bethpage Black in New York, and Team Europe will try to defend the title they won in 2023. However, it won't be easy, as local crowds usually benefit the home team, and lately, more than ever: the five last editions of the Ryder Cup (held every two years, alternating between US and Europe) have been won by the home side.

There is, however, a growing tendency: Team Europe is improving. From the last 14 editions, Team Europe won 10 of them, changing the trend (in the global history of the Cup, Team USA won 27 titles, and Team Europe 15).

Crowds in New York are said to be particularly noisy, according to EFE, although the English Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe, suggested that local fans may turn against their own golfers if they don't perform at the highest level, after the payment controversy (for the first time, US golfers will earn $200,000 as an stipend, in a competition that traditionally had no prize money, or only charity money).

Golfers line up for Team Europe and Team World at Ryder Cup 2025

Each of the two teams has 12 golfers, plus a captain who decides the groups and order of play. They are usually some of the best ranked players in the world, although this competition does not affect individual rankings.

Team Europe



Captain: Luke Donald



Rory McIlroy



Jon Rahm



Tommy Fleetwood



Ludvig Åberg,



Viktor Hovland



Tyrrell Hatton



Matt Fitzpatrick



Robert MacIntyre



Justin Rose



Shane Lowry



Harris English



Sepp Strake



Rasmus Højgaard



Team USA



Captain: Keegan Bradley



Scottie Scheffler



Bryson DeChambeau



Xander Schauffele



Patrick Cantlay



Justin Thomas



Russell Henley



Cameron Young



Ben Griffin



Colin Morikawa



JJ Spaun



Sam Burns



How does Ryder Cup work

The 28 golf matches will be played between Friday and Sunday, between Team USA and Team Europe. The first two days are played in pairs, with four daily matches in fourball format and four in foursomes.

On Sunday, there are twelve head-to-head matches in match play. They compete hole by hole, and the winner of each one receives a point, instead of adding up the total strokes taken over a round (stroke play), the usual format in golf competitions.

The first team to earn 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup. That half a point is because, in the case of a tie, the winner of the previous edition, in this case Europe, retains the title.