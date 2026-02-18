Ryanair to allow dual nationals on UK flights despite expired passports: A temporary lifeline

HQ

Ryanair has said British dual nationals may be able to board flights to the UK even if their British passport has expired, offering relief to those concerned about new immigration rules coming into effect next week. The airline confirmed that proof of British nationality (including an expired passport or certificate of entitlement) will be accepted, with verification from the UK government if needed.

The clarification comes as thousands of dual nationals in Europe face uncertainty over a new requirement to show a British passport or costly certificate of entitlement, a measure that has prompted calls for a grace period to avoid travel disruption. Travel trade group ABTA highlighted the confusion and urged authorities to provide clear guidance for travelers in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for further updates...