Ryanair targets free in-flight wi-fi within five years

HQ

Ryanair expects to roll out free Wi-Fi across its fleet within the next three to five years, once aircraft connectivity technology becomes more efficient, CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

The airline is still in discussions with providers including Starlink, Amazon Web Services and Vodafone, despite a recent public exchange between O'Leary and Elon Musk. O'Leary has ruled out installing current-generation systems, arguing that external Wi-Fi antennas create additional drag and would cost the airline around $200 million a year in extra fuel consumption.

According to O'Leary, the main disagreement with providers is the assumption that passengers would be willing to pay for Wi-Fi, something Ryanair does not believe. He said future designs could integrate antennas into the aircraft's structure, such as the nose cone or baggage hold, eliminating fuel penalties and making free Wi-Fi viable.

O'Leary also called on European governments to fund countermeasures against drone incursions that have disrupted flights across the region, arguing that airspace security should be treated as a defence issue rather than an airline expense. And Wi-Fi: 3-5 years. We'll have to wait and see when the technology (and the economics) will align for Ryanair to switch on free connectivity across its network.