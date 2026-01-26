Ryanair open to using Starlink in future despite Musk feud

HQ

Ryanair has said it could consider using Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet on its aircraft in the future, despite a recent public feud between the airline's chief executive and the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

The airline's chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, said Ryanair would ultimately choose "whoever is the best, when the tech and price is right" when it comes to in-flight wifi. His comments come after a heated online exchange between Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary and Musk over whether the low-cost carrier should follow rivals such as Lufthansa and British Airways in installing Starlink technology.

O'Leary dismissed the idea last week, arguing that adding antennas would create additional fuel drag and significantly increase costs. Musk responded on his X platform, calling that assessment incorrect, triggering a back-and-forth in which both men traded insults. Sorahan later described the spat as "good fun" and said it had driven increased traffic to Ryanair's website.

O'Leary has claimed the controversy helped lift bookings by between 2% and 3%, after the airline launched a tongue-in-cheek promotional campaign mocking Musk. Despite the attention, Sorahan said in-flight wifi remained a distant prospect, citing fuel costs and doubts over whether passengers on Ryanair's short-haul routes would be willing to pay for the service.

The comments came as Ryanair raised its forecasts for passenger numbers, fares and profits. The airline now expects to carry 216 million passengers by March 2027 and said average fares this year would rise by up to 8%. While third-quarter profit fell, Ryanair maintained strong full-year profit guidance and said aircraft deliveries from Boeing were progressing more smoothly than a year ago.