Ryanair doesn't want Starlink internet on board its planes because "it comes with a 2% fuel penalty"

Ryanair has ruled out installing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet on its aircraft, saying the technology would push up fuel costs without delivering enough value to passengers on short-haul routes.

The budget airline's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, said the antenna required for Starlink would create extra drag and weight, leading to an estimated 2% fuel penalty. For an airline built around keeping costs as low as possible, he said, that trade-off does not make sense.

The decision sets Ryanair apart from some rivals. Lufthansa recently announced it would equip aircraft with Starlink, while SAS has also adopted the system, citing lower aerodynamic drag compared with competing in-flight connectivity options.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary:

"You need to put antenna on fuselage it comes with a 2% fuel penalty because of the weight and drag. We don't think our passengers are willing to pay for WiFi for an average 1-hour flight."