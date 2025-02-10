Ryanair cuts flights across Europe due to rising taxes and fees

HQ

Ryanair is set to make significant cuts to its operations in several European countries in 2025 due to increasing airport fees and government taxes, as detailed in a recent article by Travel and Tour World.

The budget airline has announced the closure of several bases, a reduction in flight routes, and scaling back its operations across Europe, particularly in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

These changes come as rising operational costs are making it impossible for Ryanair to maintain its low-ticket prices. As a result, travellers may face fewer flight options and higher fares in the coming months.

While the airline continues to operate in these countries, the cuts are expected to impact millions of passengers, limiting affordable travel choices. For now, it remains to be seen whether these changes are permanent or part of a larger negotiation strategy.