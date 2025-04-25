Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham could return to second division for the first time in decades this weekend

HQ

Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh football club, third oldest in the world, famously bought by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2020, is nearing their promotion to Championship, the second division in English football. When the Hollywood actors bought the club, it was in fifth division. Now, after consecutive promotions, they are in third division, EFL League One, and perhaps as of tomorrow, they could become officially a Championship team, for the first time since 1982.

Wrexham is second at League One, far behind Birmingham City, in a close competition with Wycome Wanderers and Charlton Athletic. There are only two games remaining for Wrexham: if they manage to win both, they will secure their promotion to the second tier.

However, that could happen even sooner, tomorrow Saturday April 26. First, Leyton Orient needs to win or tie against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday at 13:30 BST. If they do it, then Wrexham needs to defeat later that Saturday (17:30 BST). That would put them with enough leverage against Wycombe, at least 4 points, to secure the second spot in League One.

Even if Wrexham ends up failing to finish second in the league (the two top sides get authomatic promotion) they will still have another chance at the play-offs, between teams ranked six to third, which consists on two semifinal and a final on May 25 at Wembley.