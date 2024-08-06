Ryan Reynolds thinks Marvel should give Blade and Wesley Snipes a Logan-style farewell

HQ

It is now more than 25 years since Wesley Snipes hit cinemas around the world as the leather-clad vampire slayer Blade, and had it not been for the success of that film, the superhero genre might not even exist in the form it does today.

In short, the world and not least the film companies have a lot to thank Wesley Snipes for, in the role that in many ways has come to define his career. A fact that should be celebrated and given a dignified ending, at least if you ask Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor has been very clear in his support for Snipes and on social media he said the following:

"There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He's Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off"

Do you agree with what Mr Reynolds says, should Snipes and Blade be given a more concrete and dignified farewell in the style of Logan?