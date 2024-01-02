Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds shows off Deadpool's new suit

The witty hero will be back on the big screen in July.

HQ

It really does seem like 2024 is set to be the year of Deadpool, especially when considering how few Marvel productions are planned for the year due to various delays and production issues, and the fact that DC is currently in flux now that the DC Extended Universe is finished with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom out in the wild.

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be one of 2024's biggest films and one of its only major superhero flicks to that end too, and with the film planned to arrive on July 26, Ryan Reynolds has now shared a fresh look at the suit his famed hero will be wearing in that very flick.

As production for the film is ongoing, there is no trailer available as of yet, but no doubt we can expect one to arrive in the spring to prepare fans for the big summer premiere.

Deadpool 3

