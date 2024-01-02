Ryan Reynolds shows off Deadpool's new suit

HQ

It really does seem like 2024 is set to be the year of Deadpool, especially when considering how few Marvel productions are planned for the year due to various delays and production issues, and the fact that DC is currently in flux now that the DC Extended Universe is finished with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom out in the wild.

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be one of 2024's biggest films and one of its only major superhero flicks to that end too, and with the film planned to arrive on July 26, Ryan Reynolds has now shared a fresh look at the suit his famed hero will be wearing in that very flick.

As production for the film is ongoing, there is no trailer available as of yet, but no doubt we can expect one to arrive in the spring to prepare fans for the big summer premiere.