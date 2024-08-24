Ryan Reynolds shares touching tribute to Hugh Jackman coming back as Wolverine

HQ

Deadpool & Wolverine is a certified hit. Pulling in more than a billion dollars, it might not be the most-profitable movie of the year, but it has surpassed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time.

And none of that would have been possible without the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. His co-star Ryan Reynolds recently poured his heart out on Twitter/X to outline just what it meant to see Jackman return to the role.

No matter your thoughts on the movie, the treating of Logan and that film's ending, it's just nice to see someone showing such appreciation for the dedication Jackman clearly has for Wolverine.

"He'd been having a crappy week... he'd had the flu, two flat tires and some random idiot egged his house. But what happened next, happened fast. He told me he wanted to bring The Wolverine back," Reynolds writes, describing how they first got the idea of Deadpool & Wolverine rolling.

"For months of filming and what felt like 100 years of editing and post production, I had a front row seat to WOLVERINE. Watching and learning from my friend and favourite actor. Two things can be true: 1) Sometimes I eat too much sugar, and secretly egg his house so I can feel something. And 2) I can be both a fan and friend, simultaneously."

What did you think of Jackman's return as Wolverine?