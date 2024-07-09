Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool & Wolverine is the best film he's made

HQ

The big superhero event of the year is almost here, and judging by the advance buzz and preview ticket sales, Deadpool & Wolverine has the potential to be really, really big.

Even Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, seems incredibly pleased with how everything came together in the end, describing the film in an interview with Sky News as "the best thing I've done".

"At the end of the day, I'm so happy with it. It's the best movie I've ever done. Hugh and I had the most fun we've ever had on a film."

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in cinemas on July 26.

Are you looking forward to Deadpool & Wolverine?