Ryan Reynolds releases a disclaimer ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine

Ahead of its release in July, Ryan Reynolds has given us a little disclaimer for Deadpool & Wolverine. Essentially, the disclaimer seems to be making sure that you don't get the wrong idea for what you're going to see.

"We're very excited to be joining you July 26 ... But we should set the table correctly," Reynolds begins. "This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We're mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh's expense, and completely sidestep Marvel's mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven't figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie."

It's interesting to address the end-credits scenes so boldly. It's a poorly kept secret that all they do is set up the next movie for you to watch, which could mean that we're not getting one at all in Deadpool & Wolverine.

You can watch the full disclaimer below. Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theatres on the 26th of July.