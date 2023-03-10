Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ryan Reynolds on the X-Men Origins: Wolverine flop: "It was all Hugh Jackman's fault"

Deadpool gives his take on what led the 2009 film to be so poorly received.

We all remember how bizarrely poorly portrayed Deadpool was in the old 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and ahead of the upcoming Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds has taken the opportunity to hand out a playful little jab at colleague and Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman for the film's bad reception. According to Ryan, everything was Hugh's fault and this he said in a recent interview with Variety:

"Everyone's expecting me to eviscerate Hugh Jackman but I will say he was one of the first movie stars I ever worked with, back in 2007, on an absolute trash fire called 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' — that one was on him."

Do you agree with Reynolds here?

