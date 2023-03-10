Ryan Reynolds on the X-Men Origins: Wolverine flop: "It was all Hugh Jackman's fault"

HQ

We all remember how bizarrely poorly portrayed Deadpool was in the old 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and ahead of the upcoming Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds has taken the opportunity to hand out a playful little jab at colleague and Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman for the film's bad reception. According to Ryan, everything was Hugh's fault and this he said in a recent interview with Variety:

"Everyone's expecting me to eviscerate Hugh Jackman but I will say he was one of the first movie stars I ever worked with, back in 2007, on an absolute trash fire called 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' — that one was on him."

Do you agree with Reynolds here?