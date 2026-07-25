Ryan Reynolds on his Marvel Cinematic Universe future: "There eventually will be another Deadpool"

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The Avengers: Doomsday trailer recently arrived and painted a picture of a cataclysmic and major ensemble effort that will no doubt re-shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe in immeasurable ways. But one character the trailer was missing was Deadpool, as following causing havoc across timelines in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, the Merc with a Mouth has gone missing in the Marvel machine, although this isn't set to be permanent.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest, as captured by Hobby Nonsense, Ryan Reynolds took to the stage to clearly and explicitly state Deadpool will eventually return and that MCU is not yet done with the foul-mouthed anti-hero.

"There's a few really deep cuts I think are missing from the movies. I think there's a few deep cuts from some of the comics... There's stuff upcoming. There eventually will be another Deadpool."

So there we have it! The big question is whether he'll be joined on-screen again by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the third time following X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Deadpool & Wolverine...