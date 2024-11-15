Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 4: "There's a reason it's been six years since the last one"

HQ

Amid a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe weaker performances following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine has been a true return to form, generating over $1.3 billion at the box office and firmly cementing itself behind the mega Inside Out 2 as the year's second-largest film (so far...). With that success in mind, will Marvel Studios be fast-tracking another Deadpool film? Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds discussed this in an interview with Extra.

When asked about Deadpool 4, Reynolds added: "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

It would be mad to say that Deadpool and Wolverine for that matter won't pop up in another Marvel film in the near-future, especially with two Avengers films coming up, two films that are in need of major box office stars now that much of the original Avengers cast have retired from their roles. But, as it stands, Marvel Studios doesn't have a fourth Deadpool in its plans, so perhaps we'll have to wait for the post Multiversal Saga MCU before we get this film.

If you haven't seen Deadpool & Wolverine yet, you can watch it now on Disney+.