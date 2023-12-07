Ryan Reynolds issues statement on Deadpool 3 leaks

HQ

Deadpool 3 is set to be the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and with the film currently well into production, we're constantly seeing leaks and rumours making their rounds as images from the set are captured and published around the world. With these leaks in mind, Ryan Reynolds has now taken to Instagram to publish a statement addressing the leaks.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

Reynolds continues, "Here's hoping some of the website and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready. The film is built for audience joy - and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realise these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the "good problems" bucket.

"I love making this movie."

Deadpool 3 is slated to make its arrival in cinemas on July 26, 2024.