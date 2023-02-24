Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ryan Reynolds is making a Boy Band for Paramount

Or, at least, a film about one.

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in, co-write, and produce a film titled Boy Band for Paramount.

Set to be a comedy about a boy band reunion, Reynolds will be joined by his frequent collaborator Shawn Levy, who also collaborated on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and is set to work on Deadpool 3.

The film is being co-written by Reynolds and Jesse Andrews (Luca, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), and is set to begin shooting in late 2023 or early 2024.

Many details about the cast and film in general are as of yet unknown, but who do you hope to see assembled in Reynolds' boy band? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks, Deadline.

