Ryan Reynolds is making a Boy Band for Paramount

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in, co-write, and produce a film titled Boy Band for Paramount.

Set to be a comedy about a boy band reunion, Reynolds will be joined by his frequent collaborator Shawn Levy, who also collaborated on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and is set to work on Deadpool 3.

The film is being co-written by Reynolds and Jesse Andrews (Luca, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), and is set to begin shooting in late 2023 or early 2024.

