Ryan Reynolds: "I haven't set foot on the Doomsday set"

There was quite a stir when Ryan Reynolds uploaded an image where he (or rather Deadpool) had scribbled the letter "A" over the Avengers logo. Since then, it's been more or less taken for granted that Deadpool would appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Reynolds himself, however, hadn't commented—until now. When asked by Entertainment Weekly, he claimed that he hasn't been approached about the film.

Fans of the Deadpool movies know that Reynolds has slipped John Candy references into every film where he's played the Merc with a Mouth. However, he admitted that he hasn't been on the set of Doomsday to sneak in any such nods—either explicit or subtle—to the late actor. Of course, this could just be playful misdirection, and Deadpool might still make his way into the film.

"There's four that I've got in there. Of course, I've written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody's seen 'em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that's about as far as I'll go on that one."

Whether this is Reynolds being coy or genuinely truthful remains unclear—but it seems Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to know if Deadpool's chaotic energy will collide with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.