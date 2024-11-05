Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy are teaming up again

HQ

The trio of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy helped rake in well over a billion dollars at the box office earlier this year with Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, they're looking to strike gold again as they're all teaming up for another movie.

According to Variety, this film is unrelated to Marvel, and Reynolds is currently writing the movie. "I'm writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel," said Reynolds, revealing his plan to spend the next 12 months writing.

Reynolds has worked with Levy before, both on Free Guy and the Adam Project as well as the third Deadpool movie. Reynolds will also be working with Jackman again soon, as he's set to join Wolverine on the stage in Jackman's upcoming tour. Friends forever.