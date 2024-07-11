Ryan Reynolds gives his answer on whether we'll see Deadpool in future Avengers movies

HQ

With Disney buying up Fox, a lot of Marvel fans immediately started imagining the new superheroes that could finally appear in the former studio's MCU. Fantastic Four, X-Men, and of course Deadpool could now join in on the film and TV fun, whereas before they'd been relegated to their own weird realm.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the first iteration of the merc with a mouth in the MCU, and so it's raising a lot of questions about how he'll fit in going forward. In an interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds was asked whether Deadpool would soon be teaming up with the Avengers.

"I don't know. Yeah, we'll see. Yeah."

Evasive stuff from Mr. Reynolds there. Considering Deadpool is one of the major new faces coming into the MCU, we'd imagine he'd appear in the wider movies, but maybe not as a team player for the Avengers, as his immersion-breaking style of violence and humour might not mesh well with Earth's mightiest heroes.