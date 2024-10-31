Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney now own a Welsh lager brewery

HQ

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have really worked wonders with their investment in the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. The two actors have helped take the former National League team from near complete collapse to being one of the more well-known English Football League sides, and a top contender in League One and a favourite among many to secure promotion again and potentially be a Championship side next year.

Reynolds and McElhenney's investment in Wrexham AFC has included more than just the football side of things, as the success and the TV series has helped improve the surrounding town too, something they are clearly interested in continuing as now the pair have secured ownership of a local lager brewery.

Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd, the "oldest lager brewery still existing in Great Britain", which has been making booze in Wales since 1882, has been invested in by the pair, with them now regarded as co-owners.

This is an ad:

The deal is an interesting one as it's handled in part by the Red Dragons Ventures, which is a company formed by Reynolds and McElhenney, and also in part by the Allyn family of New York, with the latter claiming a small stake in Wrexham AFC in return for their involvement in supporting the lager brewery.

Speaking about the decision to get into Welsh lager brewing, McElhenney and Reynolds stated: "The connection between club and community, the intricacies of the offsides rule and the occasional need for beer - especially after finance meetings. Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we're excited to help write its next chapter."

No doubt we can expect this partnership to see Wrexham Lager offered at the Racecourse stadium and at the nearby The Turf club pub.

Wrexham Lager

This is an ad: