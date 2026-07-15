Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh headline Apple TV's buddy-comedy Mayday

Apple TV has explored the Cold War period beforehand in series like For All Mankind and the more recent spinoff of Star City, but it's soon set to do so once again. The streaming platform has presented the first trailer for the action buddy-comedy known as Mayday, with this being a film that follows a downed United States fighter pilot and an ex-KGB operative who are looking to flee the Soviet Union and escape to the USA.

Known as Mayday, this film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and sees Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh headlining as the US pilot and ex-KGB operative, respectively. The cast is also bolstered by Marcin Doroncinski, Maria Baklova, and David Morse, and the premiere date is relatively soon and set for September 4 on Apple TV.

A trailer for Mayday has been released too, which you can see below for a taste of what's to come, alongside the official synopsis.

"When hotshot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy "Assassin" Kelly is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he's toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy's rescue and a bond neither saw coming?"