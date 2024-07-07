Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for yet another project

HQ

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have worked together on a few different movies in the past, with the next big one set to be Deadpool & Wolverine, which will make its debut in cinemas on July 26. But will this be the last time the pair team back up? Absolutely not, in fact they're already working on an additional project that is not related to Marvel or superheroes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds confirms exactly this by stating, "We have one we're looking to do soon." There's no information yet about what this project will be, but EW does state that it "doesn't even involve superheroes."

What do you think Reynolds and Jackman have in the pipeline?