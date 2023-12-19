Ryan Gosling will release a new version of I'm Just Ken tomorrow

HQ

If there's one movie song that dominated 2023, it's I'm Just Ken. Sorry Peaches, you just didn't quite make the cut. Ryan Gosling's power ballad is a trip from start to finish, and featured heavily on my own Spotify playlist in the months following Barbie's release.

Now, the Gosling gods have blessed us once more, as a new version of the song is coming out tomorrow, Wednesday the 20th of December. As posted by the fan account Ryan Gosling Daily Page, a new video shows the actor and musician Mark Ronson in the studio.

The video then ends telling us we're getting a new, likely Christmas-themed version of the song. It's a tad close to Christmas, but we can't say we're not excited to hear what Ryan Gosling has been cooking.