Ryan Gosling will perform I'm Just Ken at the Oscars

After months of speculation, our hopes being raised and then crashed against the rocks, it finally seems as if Ryan Gosling will perform I'm Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards next month.

Variety's sources have given us the information on this, rather than official word from the Academy itself, but it could be that the Oscars want to keep the performance under wraps until the last moment.

I'm Just Ken is nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year, alongside fellow Barbie song What Was I Made For? It has become one of the most popular songs from a film in recent memory, and to not see it live at the grandest award show of them all would disappoint many. It seems it all relies on Gosling.