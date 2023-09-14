Ryan Gosling will be submitted for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar

HQ

Barbie has already achieved greatness at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year and earning well over a billion dollars. Now, it's looking towards the awards season, with great plans in mind.

As Variety reports, Barbie is putting its hat in the ring for numerous Oscars, one of which being the Best Supporting Actor award. Ryan Gosling is the stand-out pick here, and it's entirely possible he could be rubbing shoulders with other likely nominees such as Robert Downey Jr. when the show rolls around.

Nothing is official yet, though, and he's just being put forward for consideration. An Oscar win for Gosling would be one for us all, as he is literally me, after all. Barbie is also being considered for Best Original Screenplay, something that might seem a little odd at first.

Many thought Barbie was more likely to go for Best Adapted Screenplay, as the film is based on Mattel's toys. But, because Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote an original script, rather than adapting a book or something similar, it does seem more likely they'll be able to get a nomination in the original screenplay category.

