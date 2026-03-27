Ryan Gosling teams up with directors behind Everything Everywhere All at Once for secret movie

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Back in 2022, directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wowed us all with the action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. Since then, they've been quiet about their upcoming project, but now it seems we may know the lead of this secret movie.

As per Deadline, Ryan Gosling looks set to star in the as yet untitled film. The project is set to begin production this summer. The film currently has a release date of the 19th of November, 2027, as set not long after being announced at the end of 2024.

Gosling looks set to be on one heck of a run for big films. Having just earned the biggest box office opening of the year with Project Hail Mary, Gosling is also set to star in the new Star Wars movie, Starfighter, coming to theatres in May 2027. If he's also starring in the Daniels' next movie in that year, too, he looks sure to retain his megastardom throughout the 2020s, not that he could have really lost it.