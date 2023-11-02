Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman in The Fall Guy

If you've been wanting more Ryan Gosling in your life ever since he stole the show in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in the summer, then we have some good news for you, as he is headlining the next film to come from director David Leitch.

Known as The Fall Guy, the film sees Gosling starring as a formerly retired stuntman who returns to the job to act in a film directed by his ex-girlfriend, Emily Blunt. Soon after shooting starts, the main actor in the film (portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, and the studio executives assign Gosling's stuntman to find and return him to the film set, but naturally, this leads to him becoming wrapped up in a much more dangerous and bizarre plot, where he is seemingly being set up to be the fall guy for a crime he didn't commit.

The film is set to land in cinemas on March 1, 2024, and with that being the case, a trailer for The Fall Guy has now debuted, and you can find it below.