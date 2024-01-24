Ryan Gosling releases a statement following Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub

HQ

The 96th annual Oscars revealed the shortlist of nominees last night, and it's safe to say there were some snubs. The Iron Claw, John Wick 4, and Asteroid City among others received 0 nominations despite their critical successes.

Another major snub by most people's opinion is the lack of Greta Gerwig in the best directing category and a missing Margot Robbie in best actress. Now, the competition was tough this year, but even Ryan Gosling (who was nominated for best supporting actor) has made a statement showing his disappointment with the decision.

"There is no Ken without Barbie," Gosling writes, after thanking the Academy for his nomination. "And there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie... No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."

Do you think Gosling makes a good point, or is it fair that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig weren't nominated?