Ryan Gosling is developing a new live-action Flintstones movie

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It seems it's time to return to Bedrock. Warner Bros. is developing a new live-action film based on The Flintstones, with Ryan Gosling involved behind the scenes.

Unlike the previous films, Fred Flintstone will not be the main character. Instead, the story will revolve around an adult Bamm-Bamm Rubble, the son of Barney and Betty Rubble. There has already been speculation that Gosling could play the role himself, although no casting has been confirmed.

This would be the third major live-action movie based on Hanna-Barbera's classic animated series, following 1994's The Flintstones and 2000's The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

No release date has been announced.