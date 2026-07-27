Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ghost Rider, will headline new film premiering in 2028

Marvel Studios promised a pretty hefty presentation as part of its take-over of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con over the past weekend, and we did get that to some degree. If you were hoping Kevin Feige was going to take to the stage and announce an entire new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will likely be a tad disappointed, as rather the focus was on laying out the expectation for the rest of 2026 and what will be coming in 2027 and 2028 too.

To this end, one of the major bits of news revolved around the reveal of a brand-new project planned for 2028, with this finally set to bring Ghost Rider into the MCU. Yep, a Ghost Rider project has been revealed and it'll see the baton of the character being passed from Nicolas Cage to none other than Ryan Gosling. After conquering Blade Runner and soon appearing in Star Wars as part of the Starfighter project, Gosling is continuing to imitate Harrison Ford by now joining the MCU as well.

The Ghost Rider film is to be directed by Shawn Levy, and as for firmer information beyond this, we're not told all too much. However, considering many of the characters Marvel has introduced in the 2020s so far, it'd be a reasonable guess to assume a Midnight Sons production is on the way...

Do you think Gosling is a good casting choice for Ghost Rider?