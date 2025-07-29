Ryan Gosling finally acknowledges the "he's literally me" meme

HQ

For a long time last year and for the start of this year people were posting clips of Ryan Gosling and the characters he plays in movies and saying that he was "literally" them. Whether it's Gosling appearing awkwardly on camera and then shuffling away or being the handsome charisma machine he usually is, fans were drawn to his presence and aura.

The meme has been brought to Gosling before, but at Comic-Con this past weekend, it seems like he finally got it. One fan shouted that Gosling understands them, to which he responded "you're literally me!"

From Blade Runner to Drive to The Place Beyond the Pines, Gosling's filmography is still used in memes today, though it appears more rarely than it did a while ago. Still, as Gosling remains one of Hollywood's top men, we're sure he'll always find a way to sneak back into our hearts. After all, he's literally us.

This is an ad: