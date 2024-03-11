Ryan Gosling didn't disappoint with I'm Just Ken live at the Oscars

HQ

The Oscars was last night, and unless you stayed up very late on a school night, chances are like most of us you're waking up to see who won. Unfortunately, apart from giving Billie Eilish her second Academy Award for What Was I Made For? Barbie won nothing at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling did manage to steal our hearts with his live performance of I'm Just Ken, though, as the actor proved he had as much stage presence as any pop star. With over 60 backup dancers, cameo appearances from other Barbie stars and a kiss to the camera man, Gosling made sure he was a talking point even if he didn't win an award.

Want to see who actually won the Oscars this year? Check out the full nominees and winners list here.