Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy confirm Star Wars: Starfighter

This year started pretty hot for those of you who want to see Ryan Gosling in everything, as very credible sources claimed "Ken" was set to star in Shawn Levy's mysterious Star Wars movie. Well, if you felt a slight tingle that day, I'm sure you noticed the big disturbance in the force tonight.

Disney had managed to smuggle the talented actor to Star Wars Celebration in Japan to confirm that Ryan Gosling will be the lead in the movie we now know is titled Star Wars: Starfighter (any chance they include a slight nod to the game from 2001?). Director Shawn Levy didn't want to reveal too much about the project besides this, but he reiterated that it'll be set approximately five years after Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, that Gosling is playing a completely new character, and will start production this fall. Considering that last part, it's no surprise that Star Wars: Starfighter will premiere on the 28th of May 2027 if everything goes according to plan, so we might have to wait a while for Gosling to start making the KENobi joke himself during the movie's marketing campaign.