Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot reveals new plot details, star, and pilot order

Ryan Coogler's long-awaited X-Files reboot has made a big leap forwards. First revealed in 2023, Coogler has been hard at work on other projects since taking on the show's first-ever reboot, but now it's very much official, as a pilot has been ordered by Hulu.

As per Variety, Coogler will write, direct, and executive produce the pilot under his Proximity Media producing banner. Danielle Deadwyler, best known for her work on The Harder They Fall, Till, Carry-On, and a brief appearance in The Bear, is the first star to be confirmed for the show. Like the original X-Files, Coogler's reboot follows two FBI agents, but the second main lead has not yet been cast.

The show's official logline gives us a bit more insight, and reads as follows: "Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena."

There's no word yet on a potential release date, but here's hoping production can begin soon and lead to a strong first season. The X-Files hasn't been on our screens since 2018, and so fans will be eager to see it back.