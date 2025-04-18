Ryan Coogler shares strange influence for new movie Sinners

HQ

Ryan Coogler is not only an acclaimed Hollywood director, he's also a huge fan of all things animation. Movies, TV shows, and more have influenced his own projects, and he revealed the inspiration behind his latest movie, Sinners, comes from quite the unsuspected source.

Speaking to YouTuber Straw Hat Goofy, Coogler revealed that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish served as an inspiration for Sinners. Particularly, the villain in the movie, Death, and his piercing eyes can be found on the vampires in the action horror film.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WzN5wAH1tuc</social>

Death's demeanour is also something Coogler used to make his vampires stand out and become more intimidating. It seems to have paid off, as Sinners has impressed critics since its release, and so perhaps more filmmakers should take a look at animation to find some extra inspiration.