Ryan Coogler confirms that Black Panther 3 is his next movie
It's supposed to be the end of his Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy.
Ryan Coogler will soon be sitting back in the director's seat to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The man behind Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - plus with producer credits on a slate of recent ideas like Ironheart and Eyes of Wakanda - will soon be back for the third film in this so-called trilogy of movies.
Speaking during a Sinners panel at Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles show, Coogler revealed that Black Panther 3, the one that will supposedly feature Denzel Washington in some form, will be his "next movie".
In full, Coogler explained: "If it was anybody but you, I would say, 'I can neither confirm or deny. But we're working on it hard. ... Yeah, it's the next movie."
As for the premiere date, it's said that Black Panther 3 will arrive in 2028, but no firm information on this front has been confirmed as of yet. What we do know is that Letitia Wright will be back as Shuri/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman's successor) in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026, for her next appearance as the character. And for more on Black Panther, the character will appear in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which was recently delayed to 2026.