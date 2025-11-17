Ryan Coogler confirms that Black Panther 3 is his next movie

Ryan Coogler will soon be sitting back in the director's seat to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The man behind Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - plus with producer credits on a slate of recent ideas like Ironheart and Eyes of Wakanda - will soon be back for the third film in this so-called trilogy of movies.

Speaking during a Sinners panel at Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles show, Coogler revealed that Black Panther 3, the one that will supposedly feature Denzel Washington in some form, will be his "next movie".

In full, Coogler explained: "If it was anybody but you, I would say, 'I can neither confirm or deny. But we're working on it hard. ... Yeah, it's the next movie."

As for the premiere date, it's said that Black Panther 3 will arrive in 2028, but no firm information on this front has been confirmed as of yet. What we do know is that Letitia Wright will be back as Shuri/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman's successor) in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026, for her next appearance as the character. And for more on Black Panther, the character will appear in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which was recently delayed to 2026.