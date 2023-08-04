Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

RX 7800 XT confirmed, specs leak ahead of reveal

Someone at PowerColor is likely going to want to stay quiet about this one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

PowerColor accidentally revealed the Radeon RX 7800 XT, complete with full specifications. The product page was posted early for the Red Devil version of the upcoming GPU, and has since been deleted.

But, eagle eyes over at All_The_Watts managed to grab the specifications before the page was taken down, and so apart from the power draw and the price of the new GPU, we can gather a lot of information on the RX 7800 XT.

It'll have 16GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, a 2,565MHz Boost Clock, 3840 Stream Processors, 60 Compute Units, a 256-bit memory interface, and 576 GB/s of memory bandwidth. This seems like a very good upgrade from the 7600, which is expected, but we're hoping that the price can find that sweet spot in between an RTX 4060 Ti and 4070.

RX 7800 XT confirmed, specs leak ahead of reveal


Loading next content