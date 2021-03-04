Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
RX 6700 XT graphics card to launch on March 18

The card by AMD will cost $479.

Yesterday, AMD unveiled its latest graphics card, a piece of hardware that is designed to directly compete with the likes of the RTX 30-series, and it will do so with a price tag under $500. The AMD RX 6700 XT will be the cheapest RDNA 2 card to date and will boast a price tag of $479 at launch on March 18.

According to PCGamer, the card will feature 2560 cores, and will sport a boost clock of 2424MHz. The card also comes with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and due to its smaller size, requires 230W to run.

Considering the major shortages a lot of new tech is still facing today, it is difficult to get excited for this new card, especially since scalpers will likely be having a field day when it goes live in a couple of weeks.

For the time being, take a look at the new card below.

