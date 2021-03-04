RX 6700 XT graphics card to launch on March 18

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, AMD unveiled its latest graphics card, a piece of hardware that is designed to directly compete with the likes of the RTX 30-series, and it will do so with a price tag under $500. The AMD RX 6700 XT will be the cheapest RDNA 2 card to date and will boast a price tag of $479 at launch on March 18.

According to PCGamer, the card will feature 2560 cores, and will sport a boost clock of 2424MHz. The card also comes with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and due to its smaller size, requires 230W to run.

Considering the major shortages a lot of new tech is still facing today, it is difficult to get excited for this new card, especially since scalpers will likely be having a field day when it goes live in a couple of weeks.

For the time being, take a look at the new card below.