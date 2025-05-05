English
Rwanda enters talks to host migrants deported from United States

Kigali explores new role as partner for American deportation transfers.

The latest news on Rwanda and United States. Rwanda has confirmed it is in early discussions with the United States over a potential agreement to receive migrants deported from American territory, Rwandan Foreign Minister said on television late on Sunday.

However, the Rwandan foreign ministry signaled that talks remain preliminary, as the country continues efforts to position itself as a destination for migrants unwanted by Western nations, so it remains to be seen how negotiations will progress.

Olivier Nduhungirehe // Shutterstock

