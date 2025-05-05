Rwanda enters talks to host migrants deported from United States

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Rwanda and United States. Rwanda has confirmed it is in early discussions with the United States over a potential agreement to receive migrants deported from American territory, Rwandan Foreign Minister said on television late on Sunday.
However, the Rwandan foreign ministry signaled that talks remain preliminary, as the country continues efforts to position itself as a destination for migrants unwanted by Western nations, so it remains to be seen how negotiations will progress.