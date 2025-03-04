Rwanda demands $63 million from United Kingdom over scrapped asylum deal

HQ

Rwanda has turned to the United Kingdom, demanding a payment of 50 million pounds (about $63 million) after the UK scrapped a controversial asylum deal that would have seen the African nation host migrants who had arrived illegally in the United Kingdom, according to sources (via Reuters).

The demand follows a tense period of strained relations, as Britain recently paused some bilateral aid to Rwanda, citing its involvement in the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Congo. This move comes after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer abandoned the plan set by the previous government, which had already cost UK taxpayers nearly 700 million pounds.

While Rwanda's government insists the payment is crucial due to the disruption of their agreement, they also accuse the United Kingdom of breaching trust and imposing punitive measures. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation between the two nations will evolve.