Rwanda-backed M23 rebels accused of executing civilians in Eastern Congo

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Human Rights Watch just reported on Tuesday that the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, executed at least 21 civilians over two days on February 22-23 in eastern Congo's Goma region.

The rebel offensive has displaced many and involved serious abuses, including killings near military sites and forced disappearances. This underscores the ongoing instability affecting the region's vulnerable populations. As always, stay tuned for further updates.