Rwanda and Belgium decide to expel diplomats from each other's countries

Rwanda and Belgium have plunged into a diplomatic crisis, each expelling the other's diplomats in a growing dispute tied to the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (via Reuters).

The Rwandan government, accusing Belgium of spreading false narratives to create an unjustified negative image of the country, announced it would sever diplomatic ties, giving Belgian diplomats just 48 hours to leave.

In a swift and reciprocal response, Belgium's foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot condemned the action, describing it as disproportionate and a refusal by Rwanda to engage in meaningful dialogue.

The tensions between the two nations stem from longstanding allegations that Rwanda has been backing M23 rebels in Congo's volatile east, a conflict that has drawn increasing international concern.

As African leaders push for peace, the expulsion of diplomats highlights the deepening divide between these two countries. For now, it remains to be seen how this latest escalation will impact efforts to mediate peace in the region.