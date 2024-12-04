Ruud van Nistelrooy starts on the right foot at Leicester, while Julen Lopetegui is at a cliff's end

HQ

Ruud van Nistelrooy has had a busy fall: rising to Manchester United interim manager after Erik Ten Hag was fired, and then fired from the club he had joined as an assistant manager only a few months earlier when Ruben Amorim and his team took charge, despite him wanting to stay at United.

Coincidentally, another Premier League team was without a coach when Steve Cooper was sacked from Leicester after just fifteen games.

It didn't take long for Leicester to call the Dutch manager, and his debut has been positive: Leicester gets a much needed victory against West Ham, 3-1, with goals by Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss and Patson Daka.

Both teams are 15th and 14th respectively, avoiding the relegation spots, but for Leicester, Premier League winners in 2026 and FA Cup winner in 2021, the expectations are higher.

Specially after a match like Yesterday's, where West Ham deserved the victory, after 31 shots, compared to 8 shots by Leicester, including two overturned goals.

"I think we did that by being very effective with our chances, by having a lot of hunger and togetherness off the ball and fighting spirit. That got us through the game. West Ham created a lot, had a lot more chances and attempts, but we had a great spirit so that was a great complement to the players", said Van Nistelrooy.

Even without much (or any) time to adjust, Ruud van Nistelrooy starts on the right foot at Leicester, while former Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is on the brink of being fired from West Ham...