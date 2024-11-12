Ruud van Nistelrooy and rest of coaching team fired from Manchester United

HQ

Manchester United has fired Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club last summer as assistant manager to Erik ten Hag. But after ten Hag's removal, Rubén Amorim was brought in from Sporting Lisboa.

The Portuguese coach joined yesterday the English club, and brought his staff with him. That means there is no room for van Nistelrooy and the rest of Manchester United manager team: Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel.

"We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford", the club said in a statement.

The same day, the club announced that Rubén Amorim has arrived at the club, only hours after his final match in Sporting, a 4-2 win against Braga. Amorim was chosen as ten Hag's replacemente, with van Nistelrooy only being promoted to interim coach. But there was clamour among Manchester United players to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy at some capacity in the club even after Amorim. However, no solution was found.

Rubén Amorim's debut as Manchester United coach will be against Ipswich Town on Sunday 24 November. In one of his final games at Sporting, he beat Manchester City 4-1.