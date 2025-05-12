Ruud Gullit's EA Sports FC esports organisation has been acquired by Team Liquid

HQ

If you're a football fan, you'll be well aware of the name Ruud Gullit. The Dutch attacker was one of the best in the world during the 80s and 90s, even managing to snag a Ballon D'Or for his efforts in 1987. Since then, Gullit has also become involved in EA Sports FC esports, founding an organisation called Team Gullit, which has competed in several FIFAe events over the years. This won't be changing in the future, but it will look a little different...

Gullit has announced that an acquisition has been completed that will see Team Gullit being snapped up by Team Liquid, and now co-owned by the massive North American organisation. This was affirmed in a post on X, where it was mentioned that Team Gullit will continue to operate and be regarded as it is, except now in partnership with Team Liquid, ensuring that both are able to compete in the Esports World Cup in the summer and in other events for the rest of 2024.

We have seen organisations merging to ensure that they have the best chance of success in the expansive Esports World Cup Club Cup and then disbanding and going their separate ways afterwards. Whether this will happen for Team Liquid and Team Gullit remains to be seen.