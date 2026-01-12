Rutte says Trump is "doing the right things for NATO" by encouraging higher defence spending

HQ

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has praised United States President Donald Trump for pushing European allies to increase defence spending, while avoiding direct criticism of Trump's controversial comments about Greenland.

Speaking during a visit to Croatia, Rutte said Trump's pressure on NATO members had delivered concrete results, including last year's agreement at the Hague summit to raise defence spending targets to 5% of GDP.

Rutte defended his repeated public praise of Trump, arguing it was based on outcomes rather than personal loyalty. He said Europe would not have reached higher spending commitments without Trump's influence.

Mark Rutte // Shutterstock

Asked directly about Trump's rhetoric on Greenland, Rutte declined to comment, instead stressing NATO's broader focus on strengthening cooperation in the Arctic and High North, where security concerns are growing amid increased Russian and Chinese activity.

He added that Denmark was already accelerating defence investments, including capabilities linked to protecting Greenland, and said NATO's priority remained collective security against hostile actors. For his exact words, here's what Mark Rutte said today.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte:

"So when I praise somebody, it is based on facts, and I believe the facts are there."

"You have seen some announcements by the Brits and the Germans today, we are working now together to see how we can basically [come] together as an alliance, including our seven members, allies bordering on the high north, on the Arctic, to work together to indeed build that next step, which is crucial."

"So we are really working together here. And my only worry is, how do we stay safe, against the Russians, against any other adversary, look at what China is doing in rapidly building up its own armed forces, but also North Koreans and others who might wish us ill or not well, at least. Therefore that's my role, and I think we will get there."