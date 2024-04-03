Rusty's Retirement, the multitasking farm game, hits Steam on 26 April

I'm sure more than once you've sat in front of your computer and really wanted to be checking your crops in Stardew Valley or something. OK, we get that all the time, but Mister Morris Games believes that you can combine office work or sitting at your computer with a farm game, and that's why he created Rusty's Retirement.

Rusty's Retirement is designed to be played while you are doing other tasks at your desk, such as checking your email, watching YouTube videos or typing in your word processor. It sits overlaid at the bottom of the screen, and doesn't interfere with anything - an irresistible combination. And since it was announced last November it has been quietly on the radar, until it now announces its arrival. Rusty's Retirement is coming to Steam on 26 April, and it's got a great launch trailer to show you how it works. Check it out below.